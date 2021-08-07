http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uCMVyHb79zI/mcdonalds-pushes-diners-to-use-trays-as-food-bags-run-tight-11628343262

Customers are asking for their food in bags even when they dine inside the restaurant, McDonald’s said, contributing to a shortage of food bags.

Photo: Caitlin O’Hara/Bloomberg News

