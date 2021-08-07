https://noqreport.com/2021/08/07/meet-the-one-us-womens-soccer-player-who-didnt-kneel/
WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you look, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.
While many athletes are kneeling, one U.S. soccer player is taking a stand.
The US Women’s Soccer Team has had a history of being controversial. They’ve had a rough performance in the Tokyo Olympics, but wrapped up winning the bronze medal against Australia this week.
While her teammates knelt to protest “discrimination” and “racism,” Lloyd was shown standing next to the referee: Ironically, the Australian players remained standing and faced the American soccer players. Team USA ended up winning the match, 4-2. Lloyd even scored two goals to contribute to the win.
Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker