https://noqreport.com/2021/08/07/meet-the-one-us-womens-soccer-player-who-didnt-kneel/

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you look, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

While many athletes are kneeling, one U.S. soccer player is taking a stand.

The US Women’s Soccer Team has had a history of being controversial. They’ve had a rough performance in the Tokyo Olympics, but wrapped up winning the bronze medal against Australia this week.

While her teammates knelt to protest “discrimination” and “racism,” Lloyd was shown standing next to the referee: Ironically, the Australian players remained standing and faced the American soccer players. Team USA ended up winning the match, 4-2. Lloyd even scored two goals to contribute to the win.