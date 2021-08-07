https://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/aug/7/mike-lindell-my-pillow-ceo-delegates-45-states-att/

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said delegates from 45 states have registered to attend a three-day event in South Dakota that the outspoken ally to former President Trump says will result in a unanimous Supreme Court ruling to overturn the November 2020 election.

Mr. Lindell claims to have 37 terabytes of “irrefutable” evidence that hackers, who he said were backed by China, broke into election systems and switched votes in favor of President Biden, which he plans to present at what he calls a “Cyber Symposium” beginning Tuesday.

“Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, this will be the greatest uniting of our country, ever,” Mr. Lindell told The Washington Times on Friday. “Because this isn’t about politics. This is about free and fair elections and about the 2020 [election]. And you got to get that righted.”

Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in the November general election. Federal election officials in both administrations have found no evidence of widespread election fraud, despite claims by Mr. Trump and several of his allies that the election was stolen. Former Attorney General William P. Barr, who was appointed by Mr. Trump, also has contested the former president’s claims.

Mr. Lindell said Mr. Trump has not backed and is in no way involved in the symposium.

In-person attendance at Mr. Lindell’s event is limited to state and local politicians, cybersecurity experts, and members of the media. Mr. Lindell told The Times that he invited thousands of politicians from both parties. As of Friday, he said close to 500 invitees had registered, including politicians or their delegates from 45 states. Mr. Lindell has offered $5 million to any in-person attendee who can disprove his claims.

Representatives from Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, Hawaii and Maine had not registered to attend as of Friday, according to Mr. Lindell.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined Mr. Lindell’s invitation to attend the symposium citing scheduling conflicts, according to an email obtained by The Times. A member of Ms. Pelosi’s staff thanked Mr. Lindell for his understanding.

Attendees will receive an in-depth review of the proof Mr. Lindell says he has of the Election Day cyberattack. Mr. Lindell said he was approached in early January by multiple individuals who said they recorded “packet captures” in real-time on Election Day, which he said provides “objective proof” of a cyber attack on the elections. He said he hired a team of experts that spent months validating the material and has organized the symposium to present the evidence.

Several election officials told CNN last week that Mr. Lindell’s claim is baseless. A Wisconsin election official from a county where Mr. Lindell says votes were switched told CNN that their county conducted a hand recount of every ballot and that the results are backed by a paper trail.

The full duration of the symposium will be live-streamed on Mr. Lindell’s website, Frank Speech. He said he hoped to attract 1 billion viewers.

“It’ll be the most seen event in history,” he told The Times. “I believe that because everyone in the world is going to be curious and to see this. And they’re going to be talking, going ‘You got to see this. This is real. The United States was, their election was taken, hacked into by China.’”

He said that if the roles were reversed and Mr. Trump had been declared the winner in November he would still come forward with the evidence of a cyberattack on the election which he said he possesses, even it if would benefit Mr. Biden.

The event marks a culmination after months of Mr. Lindell’s highly publicized claims of election fraud, which, to date, have widely been discredited and cost him significantly both financially and in terms of reputation.

He has produced several documentaries outlining several claims of election fraud that are posted on his website. The most recent, titled “Absolute 9-0,” alluding to a unanimous Supreme Court ruling, outlines the specific claim that is the subject of the Cyber Symposium.

He said several retailers have pulled My Pillow products from their shelves since he began publicly challenging the election results.

In February, one of the largest manufacturers of voting machines, Dominion Voting Systems, sued Mr. Lindell and MyPillow for $1.3 billion in damages for defamation. The complaint alleges that Mr. Lindell damaged Dominion’s reputation through his claims of compromised election integrity. Mr. Lindell filed a $1.6 billion countersuit against Dominion in June, citing the First Amendment and claiming that Dominion had infringed on his right to free speech.

Late last month, Mr. Lindell pulled ads valued at more than $1 million per week off of Fox News, one of My Pillow’s biggest promoters, after the network refused to run an ad for the Cyber Symposium.

“We’ve lost about $80 million worth just with the box stores that dropped us for this year in revenue,” Mr. Lindell said. “And now we’re dropping Fox, that’s another million dollars a week for My Pillow that we lose. So we don’t get that back. We can’t just bring it somewhere else.”

He said he has personally spent close to $15 million on election fraud investigations and the Cyber Symposium. In total, he said the election claims have cost him and his company hundreds of millions of dollars.

He said he has also received countless threats against him and his business since coming forward with the claims.

“You cannot imagine what they’d come after me when I was attacked in every single way,” he said. “Even overseas. Anybody that I dealt with, they hired bots and trolls and hit groups, whoever they were, hired to attack me and My Pillow.”

Mr. Lindell did not disclose any names of those who had registered, or the sources of the raw material used to support his claim out of concerns for their security.

“This is about our country,” Mr. Lindell said. “I would go until the last dime is spent.”

“Even if I went down and lost everything and was penniless in the street it wouldn’t matter,” he said. “This is it. It doesn’t matter about the money.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

