Twitchy favorite Bethany Mandel was trending all day Friday. . .

. . .all because she posted this photo of what her 6-year-old’s mask looked like after a day at camp:

And this prompted MSNBC’s Joy Reid to go on the attack after wrongly assuming it was Bethany’s mask.

Reid wrote, “I feel like you should probably see a doctor, Bethany — and not because of the mask. Whatever’s in your belly or lungs or on your skin seems quite unhealthy. The junk at your feet also might be a clue as to what’s going on… Doctors and nurses wear masks all day with no issues”:

Reid, however, proved Bethany’s point as 6-YEAR-OLDS (AND ADULTS FOR THAT MATTER) DO NOT FOLLOW THE SAME MASK PROTOCOLS AS A DOCTOR OR NURSE IN A HOSPITAL:

And have people not been paying attention? This is what masks look like at the end of the day WHEN KIDS WEAR THEM:

Blue-check lib William LeGate even suggested CPS take away Bethany’s kids:

They’ve really, really lost it:

And to the people who think masks are some silver bullet in this fight, welcome to reality:

As for Bethany, she doesn’t mind if you keep retweeting the photo:

One thing we should also point out is that parents all across America are going to face this same choice in a few weeks with mandatory masks in school:

No, it’s not:

