Twitchy favorite Bethany Mandel was trending all day Friday. . .

. . .all because she posted this photo of what her 6-year-old’s mask looked like after a day at camp:

This mask is like this after one day. pic.twitter.com/TKDDXEVQEZ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 5, 2021

And this prompted MSNBC’s Joy Reid to go on the attack after wrongly assuming it was Bethany’s mask.

Reid wrote, “I feel like you should probably see a doctor, Bethany — and not because of the mask. Whatever’s in your belly or lungs or on your skin seems quite unhealthy. The junk at your feet also might be a clue as to what’s going on… Doctors and nurses wear masks all day with no issues”:

I feel like you should probably see a doctor, Bethany — and not because of the mask. Whatever’s in your belly or lungs or on your skin seems quite unhealthy. The junk at your feet also might be a clue as to what’s going on… Doctors and nurses wear masks all day with no issues. https://t.co/PfSOsuDcSE — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 6, 2021

Reid, however, proved Bethany’s point as 6-YEAR-OLDS (AND ADULTS FOR THAT MATTER) DO NOT FOLLOW THE SAME MASK PROTOCOLS AS A DOCTOR OR NURSE IN A HOSPITAL:

Related: How strange it is that progressives see scaring their children into wearing dirty, bacteria-filled cloth on their faces for 8-9 hours a day without complaint as evidence of their amazing parenting. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 5, 2021

And have people not been paying attention? This is what masks look like at the end of the day WHEN KIDS WEAR THEM:

Even if #masks work, they don’t work on kids who have no idea how to wear. Crumple them up. Shove in bags. Sneeze in/don’t replace. Roll in dirt. Swap w/friends. Get sweaty, creating moist environment. Here’s what other parents found on their kids’ masks. https://t.co/DIyLAB3rIg https://t.co/Yvog5zKSXr — Tara Ross (@TaraRoss) August 6, 2021

Blue-check lib William LeGate even suggested CPS take away Bethany’s kids:

Do you think maybe there’s some deep mental health damage from the last year? Nah I’m sure they’re all doing fine. pic.twitter.com/AjxfURO7vc — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 6, 2021

They’ve really, really lost it:

Tell me you don’t have kids and have never met a kid without telling me. https://t.co/sB0t6xrYLx — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 6, 2021

Me: Kids are gross and putting masks on them is gross. Here’s a gross mask. Twitter: OH MY GOD THAT IS GROSS. Me: … Yes. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 6, 2021

And to the people who think masks are some silver bullet in this fight, welcome to reality:

It’s a teachable moment to watch childless adults discover that kids are dirty, messy animals. It’s a revelation to them! https://t.co/CbROvbAq5o — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 6, 2021

As for Bethany, she doesn’t mind if you keep retweeting the photo:

Please keep RTing the image of a mask a six year old wore at summer camp for one day. https://t.co/jmpWlkGjVu — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 5, 2021

One thing we should also point out is that parents all across America are going to face this same choice in a few weeks with mandatory masks in school:

I’m against it and avoid it at all costs. I also have been screaming that kids need normalcy, and summer camp is part of that. I gave them the choice and they wanted to go to camp. https://t.co/N3KlIM6F1i — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 6, 2021

No, it’s not:

It’s not easy being a parent in 2020 and 2021. Lots of less than idea situations and circumstances and we all have to do a cost benefit analysis of what makes sense for our kids. https://t.co/SgodZOe5Qi — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 6, 2021

