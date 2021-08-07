https://100percentfedup.com/video-nashville-street-interviewer-asks-what-do-you-think-of-joe-biden/
The interviews below could take place anywhere in the US, but the people in Nashville nailed it with their comments about Biden. A reporter from Campus Reform asked people on the street to rate Biden on a scale of 1 to 10.
The first answer from a cowboy had-wearing young woman was great, but the two ladies at the end of the video said: “He doesn’t make sense,” and the other said, “I think he is mentally ill.”
From Twitter:
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rHB8GmOTlW
— il Donaldo Trumpo (@ilSharko) August 3, 2021
Sleepy Joe lives up to his name…