https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/08/nelson-balido-explains-why-democrat-districts-in-southern-texas-are-turning-deep-red

Today, The Two Mikes again had the good fortune of speaking with Nelson Balido, the President of the Border, Commercial, and Security Council.

It has been about eight weeks since we spoke with Mr. Balido, and he explained that the situation on our southern border has only gotten worse.

Mr. Balido is fully acquainted with both the private and public entities involved in border control, and has found no one who has formulated a plan to return order and legality to the management of the border.

The leading entity in border control — the U.S. government — clearly has not even begun to develop a plan to stop the migrant flood that Biden encouraged to occur.

Mr. Balido discussed the increasing anger of communities in southern Texas over the destruction of property and criminal activity that came with the illegal aliens to homes, businesses, farms, and ranches.

He also noted that more than few traditionally Democratic districts in southern Texas are turning a deep red over the plight in which voters find themselves as a result of Biden’s tsunami of illegal aliens and his administration’s failure to do anything but to continue it.

