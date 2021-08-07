https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/07/new-poll-more-people-think-trump-will-run-in-2024-than-biden/

A new poll from Quinnipiac shows that more people think former President Donald Trump will run for a second term in 2024 than current President Joe Biden.

Only 33% of those polled think Biden will run again:

But 49% think Trump will:

If Biden runs, the poll found 37% think it would be good for the country, 48% bad:

And with Trump it’s 32% good, 60% bad:

Biden is also losing ground on his response to COVID-19:

From Quinnipiac:

With the Delta variant spreading and coronavirus cases once again spiking in the U.S., President Joe Biden maintains a positive grade on his handling of the coronavirus response as Americans approve 53 – 40 percent, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of adults released today. However, this is a double digit drop from a Quinnipiac University poll in May when Americans approved 65 – 30 percent of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus response.

***

