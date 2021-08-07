https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610fab20bbafd42ff5892e46
South Korea and the US will hold their joint annual summertime military exercise this month, despite the North saying that such a “hostile” move will damage inter-Korean talks, a report says…
Ron DeSantis has promised cut off state funding to any district that forces children to wear face coverings – but some schools are bucking his ultimatum ‘If you’re coming after the rights of parents i…
We decided long before COVID that some people’s lives, and the lives of their children, were OK to risk….
Taliban fighters captured Kunduz, one of Afghanistan’s main cities, on Sunday as the militants seized on the withdrawal of U.S. forces to sweep into provincial capitals. …
Greece continued to battle major wildfires on Saturday, with the flames coming dangerously close to the capital, Athens, and cutting the country’s second-largest island, Evia, in half, leaving the sea…