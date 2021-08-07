https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/nfl-players-staff-divided-over-covid-19-vaccine-rules?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

National Football League players and staff are clashing over the league’s COVID-19 rules, which penalize unvaccinated players.

Last week, the NFL said almost 90% of players received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 90% of players on 19 teams were vaccinated, The Hill reported.

However, if a club has a COVID-19 outbreak among its unvaccinated players, and “a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week schedule,” then “the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss,” according to the NFL Network.

Also, “players on both teams will not be paid for the lost contest, and the team responsible for the cancelled game due to unvaccinated players will cover financial losses and be subject to potential discipline from the Commissioner’s office.”

During training camp, vaccinated players do not have to be tested as often as those who are unvaccinated, and they are not subject to contact tracing quarantines, according to The Hill.

Unvaccinated players will also be fined $14,650 if they violate COVID-19 protocols, ESPN reported.

Meanwhile, “If a club cannot play due to a Covid spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams,” according to an NFL memo.

Former NFL quarterback Derek Anderson tweeted his frustration regarding the difference in rules between vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also expressed his concern over the NFL’s COVID-19 rules in a now-deleted tweet, The Hill reported.

“Being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @Nfl,” he said.

Hopkins followed up with another, shorter tweet.

All tier 1 team staff, which includes “coaches, front-office members, equipment managers, and scouts” are required to be vaccinated, according to The Hill.

Minnesota Vikings’ Rick Dennison left his offensive line coach position after refusing the vaccine, ESPN reported. He will continue with the team as a senior offensive adviser.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said at a press conference last week that he’s “pro-choice” and that “information is being withheld” from players regarding the vaccine, and that there should be transparency so they can make educated decisions about their health.

Beasley also released a rap song where he mentioned his view of the NFL’s stance on the vaccine, singing, “ain’t no vaccination for me, only evacuation save ’em homie.”

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said that he would rather follow COVID-19 protocols than get the vaccine.

Others on the NFL disagree. Last week, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said regarding his team’s low vaccination rates that he was really “frustrated.”

“Yeah, I am, I’m truly frustrated. I’m beyond frustrated,” he said. “Part of it is, and the reason I walked in with a mask on is, you know, I’m immunodeficient. So with this new variant, who knows?”

Rivera is immunocompromised after having survived cancer, squamous cell carcinoma.

After Rivera’s statement, his team’s vaccination rate made the 85% threshold, ESPN reported.

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith voiced his opinion on the vaccine rules on Twitter.

