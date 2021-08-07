https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/no-doubts-gop-chairwoman-mcdaniel-says-trump-still-leads-party?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) says she has no doubt that the GOP is still led by former President Donald Trump, citing his fundraising prowess and popularity with everyday Americans.

“You know I always say, go back to the voter, and I think when you see the amount of people that show up to the rallies for President Trump, and this $102 million fundraising haul, I think the voters in America — Republicans in America — would absolutely say the president’s the most popular Republican and still leads the party,” McDaniel told WABC Radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” that aired Sunday.

Trump has told folks he has made a decision on whether or not to run in 2024 but he has not declared any intention formally.

McDaniel said Democrats are failing at everything from immigration and inflation to COVID-19 and personal freedom, making the 2022 elections essential for her party.

“Our country’s at stake. It’s not just Democrat versus Republican, it’s Republican versus communism,” she said, adding: “We won’t recognize America if we don’t win this next election.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

