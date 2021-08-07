https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/ny-times-reporter-says-gov-desantis-checking-notes-shows-he-hasnt-been-on-a-national-stage-long-cue-hard-trip-over-biden/

Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained why he’s “not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me.” It was noticed that the line may have been written down, though it’s unclear what DeSantis was looking at:

This is well-turned, but is he checking notes as he delivers it? pic.twitter.com/D4ACKusRWn — David Freedlander (@freedlander) August 7, 2021

The NY Times’ Maggie Haberman chalks that out to inexperience on the national stage:

Yes. The need to keep referring to notes to deliver a not-hard line is a reminder he actually hasn’t been the on a national stage that long. https://t.co/XWPCNsjAoY — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 7, 2021

LOL. Biden got destroyed, and the media instinctively knew what to do!

Hit a nerve I guess. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2021

Yeah that’s definitely the takeaway here. https://t.co/RFoJ94fgHc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2021

More preferable than the alternative, obviously.

Cool. Now do Biden…who can’t even read his notes properly. Hell, Harris might be WORSE. https://t.co/cRarzsR4aJ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 7, 2021

Have you seen the current President try to get through speeches/press conferences? https://t.co/IVyPI7geUs — Newest SEC member (@Tittlewk93) August 7, 2021

The president looked at his notes and still said that 350 million Americans had been vaccinated. https://t.co/WibHTRHe0o — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 7, 2021

ALSO: referring to notes to deliver a not hard line……. https://t.co/lDSk5LsA0p pic.twitter.com/MUieypQWq0 — Pathofmostresistance (@Pathofmostresi1) August 7, 2021

And Biden did that TWICE.

Joe Biden had notes for a question from the cashier at an ice cream parlor — this aint parler (@AintParler) August 7, 2021

We don’t recall the media pointing out Biden’s constant dependency on notes as being the mark of a politician unaccustomed to the national stage.

There are days Biden can’t remember the day of the week without prompting, please. https://t.co/5xZMrS8NOk — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) August 7, 2021

She claims to not be a propaganda pusher for the Dems. Biden can’t make complete sentences and Maggie is silent. https://t.co/jhpJI9Cbuh — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 7, 2021

The current President is not able to speak a word without notes or teleprompter, and you say nothing. https://t.co/UpMFdwLvGs — Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) August 7, 2021

There’s more of the “journalism” we’re all used to.

