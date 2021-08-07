https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/ny-times-reporter-says-gov-desantis-checking-notes-shows-he-hasnt-been-on-a-national-stage-long-cue-hard-trip-over-biden/
Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained why he’s “not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me.” It was noticed that the line may have been written down, though it’s unclear what DeSantis was looking at:
This is well-turned, but is he checking notes as he delivers it? pic.twitter.com/D4ACKusRWn
— David Freedlander (@freedlander) August 7, 2021
The NY Times’ Maggie Haberman chalks that out to inexperience on the national stage:
Yes. The need to keep referring to notes to deliver a not-hard line is a reminder he actually hasn’t been the on a national stage that long. https://t.co/XWPCNsjAoY
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 7, 2021
LOL. Biden got destroyed, and the media instinctively knew what to do!
the media when @GovRonDeSantis wrecks @JoeBidenhttps://t.co/RnUyrkOxH0 pic.twitter.com/yLAcZnJ8F7
— Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) August 7, 2021
Hit a nerve I guess.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2021
Yeah that’s definitely the takeaway here. https://t.co/RFoJ94fgHc
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2021
More preferable than the alternative, obviously.
Cool.
Now do Biden…who can’t even read his notes properly.
Hell, Harris might be WORSE. https://t.co/cRarzsR4aJ
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 7, 2021
Now do Biden…. https://t.co/gPaY6jfjpH
— THEREARENOHONESTPOLITICANS (@Raldunell) August 7, 2021
— Evan A Ward ✝️ ⚖️ (@Evan_A_Ward) August 7, 2021
Have you seen the current President try to get through speeches/press conferences? https://t.co/IVyPI7geUs
— Newest SEC member (@Tittlewk93) August 7, 2021
The president looked at his notes and still said that 350 million Americans had been vaccinated. https://t.co/WibHTRHe0o
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 7, 2021
ALSO: referring to notes to deliver a not hard line……. https://t.co/lDSk5LsA0p pic.twitter.com/MUieypQWq0
— Pathofmostresistance (@Pathofmostresi1) August 7, 2021
And Biden did that TWICE.
Shots // Chaser pic.twitter.com/bbqBuNsgVj
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 7, 2021
Joe Biden had notes for a question from the cashier at an ice cream parlor
— this aint parler (@AintParler) August 7, 2021
We don’t recall the media pointing out Biden’s constant dependency on notes as being the mark of a politician unaccustomed to the national stage.
There are days Biden can’t remember the day of the week without prompting, please. https://t.co/5xZMrS8NOk
— EdAsante (@EdAsante77) August 7, 2021
She claims to not be a propaganda pusher for the Dems. Biden can’t make complete sentences and Maggie is silent. https://t.co/jhpJI9Cbuh
— Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 7, 2021
The current President is not able to speak a word without notes or teleprompter, and you say nothing. https://t.co/UpMFdwLvGs
— Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) August 7, 2021
There’s more of the “journalism” we’re all used to.