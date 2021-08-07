https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/ny-times-reporter-says-gov-desantis-checking-notes-shows-he-hasnt-been-on-a-national-stage-long-cue-hard-trip-over-biden/

Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained why he’s “not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me.” It was noticed that the line may have been written down, though it’s unclear what DeSantis was looking at:

The NY Times’ Maggie Haberman chalks that out to inexperience on the national stage:

LOL. Biden got destroyed, and the media instinctively knew what to do!

More preferable than the alternative, obviously.

And Biden did that TWICE.

We don’t recall the media pointing out Biden’s constant dependency on notes as being the mark of a politician unaccustomed to the national stage.

There’s more of the “journalism” we’re all used to.

