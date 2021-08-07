https://noqreport.com/2021/08/07/nycs-vaccine-pass-app-fails-horribly-malfunctions-when-shown-a-picture-of-micky-mouse/

This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on April 6, 2021, shows a person looking at the app for the New York State Excelsior Pass, which provides digital proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. (Chris DELMAS – AFP / Getty Images) New York City’s COVID Safe app has reportedly fallen short, registering an image of Mickey Mouse as proof of vaccination.

Surveillance Technology Oversight Project founder and executive director Albert Fox Cahn put the app to the test and noted it “isn’t exactly cutting edge technology.”

“It accepted this portrait of Mickey as proof of vaccination,” Cahn tweeted on Monday.

“We need to get New Yorkers vaccinated, not another City Hall PR stunt.” As I explained to @WNYC today, New York City’s new #NYCCovidSafe app isn’t exactly cutting edge technology. It accepted this portrait of Mickey as proof of vaccination. We need to get New Yorkers vaccinated, not another City Hall PR stunt. Listen Here: https://t.co/GRGIWtuK2j pic.twitter.com/O1wS73FbGV — Albert Fox Cahn (@FoxCahn) August 2, 2021 New Yorkers will now need to show their “Key to NYC Pass,” the state’s “Excelsior Pass” or their vaccination card for entry into indoor dining, indoor fitness facilities and indoor entertainment facilities in New York City, according to […]