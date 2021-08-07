https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/obama-appointed-judge-stymies-grassroots-group-trying-stop-700-million-obama-center/

The swamp continues to protect itself.

Judge John Robert Blakey, an Obama-appointed judge, stopped a grassroots group attempting to stop the construction of the Obama Presidential Center.

The Washington Examiner reported:

A Chicago group made up of residents and environmentalists suing to stop construction of the Obama Presidential Center was dealt a blow Thursday after a federal judge, nominated by Obama, denied their request to halt this month’s groundbreaking. TRENDING: Let Them Eat Cake: Obama Lied – Massive Party Tents Set Up on Martha Vineyard Compound in Advance of Lavish B-Day Bash on Saturday Judge John Robert Blakey denied a request by several local residents and the nonprofit group Protect Our Parks, which filed the lawsuit. The suit, among other things, argues that the batch of federal reviews into the former president’s $700 million center was faulty.

The group wants to stop the construction because they say it will cause “irreparable harm” to the surrounding area.

A local activist told Politico that “it has been hard opposing Barack Obama.”

She said that opposing Obama has led to “all kinds of name-calling.”

Politico reported:

Legal observers say the case is substantive, but that the failure of an earlier case filed by Protect Our Parks could hurt the group’s chances. Still, the battle has created tension within the community and the city at large. Supporters of the Jackson Park location accuse the activists of trying to thwart a project meant to honor America’s first Black president. The activists call it a David and Goliath story, with a small citizen group challenging a powerful alliance among the city, the federal government and the Obamas, who are beloved here. “It’s been hard opposing Barack Obama,” says Brenda Nelms, a local activist who opposes the Jackson Park location. “It’s caused all kinds of name calling.”

Obama has shown that he believes himself above the law.

As Democrats begin pushing for lockdowns again he is having a massive birthday party at his Martha’s Vineyard estate.

Why didn’t this judge recuse himself?

