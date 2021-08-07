https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/of-course-he-did-guess-how-bidens-climate-envoy-john-kerry-got-to-obamas-scaled-back-birthday-party-on-the-vineyard/

Biden administration climate envoy John Kerry says that lowering the level of emissions in order to battle climate change is a “race against time.” Kerry also tweeted this a few days ago:

The climate crisis will define this generation of young people and will determine what the lives of our children and grandchildren will look like. Thank you @GPforEducation for hosting this summit and your commitment to the fight. https://t.co/8BjbydGmUY — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) July 29, 2021

Apparently there was also a race against time for Kerry to get to Barack Obama’s totally “scaled back” birthday party, so our “children and grandchildren” will have to wait a little longer for the emissions diminish:

“Presidential envoy for climate John Kerry took a private jet to the island of Martha’s Vineyard” Of course he did. https://t.co/6lElfesFZN — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) August 7, 2021

The Daily Mail included a photo of Kerry stepping off a jet. Obama’s birthday party was a climate change alarmism and Covid-19 superspreader hypocrisy two-fer!

Rules are for the proletariat not the politburo — BPJ (@bpjauburn) August 7, 2021

They don’t care anymore.#AmericanOligarchs — SIC SEMPER TYRANNIS 🖲 (@D_Moynihan) August 7, 2021

There isn’t an honest or committed bone in their self-righteous, indignant bodies. https://t.co/X2EHlkpPE5 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 7, 2021

As Louis XVI* famously opined, It’s good to be da King…and just about as good to be one of da King’s buddies. *okay maybe it was Mel Brooks but you get the point https://t.co/9dVMTmFgcB — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 7, 2021

Watch what they do, not what they say. https://t.co/5ywpFehzRR — Janice (@jannyfayray) August 7, 2021

Rest assure there were other “save the planet from climate change” celebs who arrived on the island the same way Kerry did.

