Biden administration climate envoy John Kerry says that lowering the level of emissions in order to battle climate change is a “race against time.” Kerry also tweeted this a few days ago:

Apparently there was also a race against time for Kerry to get to Barack Obama’s totally “scaled back” birthday party, so our “children and grandchildren” will have to wait a little longer for the emissions diminish:

The Daily Mail included a photo of Kerry stepping off a jet. Obama’s birthday party was a climate change alarmism and Covid-19 superspreader hypocrisy two-fer!

Rest assure there were other “save the planet from climate change” celebs who arrived on the island the same way Kerry did.

