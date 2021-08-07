https://www.oann.com/olympics-organisers-report-26-new-games-related-covid-19-cases/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-organisers-report-26-new-games-related-covid-19-cases
A woman wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past the Olympic Rings on the last day of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
August 8, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics reported 26 new Games-related COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total since July 1 to 430 cases.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)