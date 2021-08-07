https://www.oann.com/olympics-volleyball-serbia-overpower-s-korea-to-win-bronze-in-womens-final/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-volleyball-serbia-overpower-s-korea-to-win-bronze-in-womens-final



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Volleyball – Women’s Bronze medal match – South Korea v Serbia – Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan – August 8, 2021. Team members of Serbia celebrate after winning bronze. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Volleyball – Women’s Bronze medal match – South Korea v Serbia – Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan – August 8, 2021. Team members of Serbia celebrate after winning bronze. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

August 8, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Rio silver medallists Serbia overpowered South Korea in straight sets in the women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday to take the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.

World champions Serbia, who had defeated their Asian rivals in a straight-sets preliminary match, crushed South Korea again to win 25-18 25-15 25-15 in the bronze match in 74 minutes at the Ariake Arena.

Serbia’s Tijana Boskovic, the top scorer for the tournament so far, led the way with a game-high 33 points, including six service points, outperforming South Korean captain Kim Yeon-koung’s 11 points.

A slew of fast serves and blocks also helped the Serbians claim their second Olympic medal after losing out in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio.

South Korea, who had made it to the semi-finals for the first time since 2012, failed to repeat their success in Montreal 1976 Games to grab the bronze medal.

The United States and Brazil compete in the final later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

