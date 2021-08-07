https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/paris-is-popping/
Tense scenes in Paris as thousands gather to protest the expanded covid passport that comes into effect on Monday. The health pass requires vaccination status or negative tests to use flights, trains or to enter recreational venues, malls & health clinics. pic.twitter.com/QLZZgBA2Tn
Some pepper spray in this first clip. French patriots have been fighting hard every weekend.
More than 150 separate protests across france today
VIDEO – Huge crowd gathered in #Paris to protest against COVID health pass. pic.twitter.com/Ptnkzj0MnY
NOW – Large protests are underway in #Paris and many other cities in France against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations.#manif7aoutpic.twitter.com/5rXloLEpWi
Thousands now out in the streets here in Paris #Manifs7aout #PassSanitaire #France pic.twitter.com/EGb0VpIATQ
A man holds a cross that reads, “Freedom is a gift from God” at the protest against vaccine passports in Paris. France has implemented a strict COVID health pass that is required for participation in most travel & public life. pic.twitter.com/Tbb8i2xbrZ
