Tense scenes in Paris as thousands gather to protest the expanded covid passport that comes into effect on Monday. The health pass requires vaccination status or negative tests to use flights, trains or to enter recreational venues, malls & health clinics. pic.twitter.com/QLZZgBA2Tn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2021

Some pepper spray in this first clip. French patriots have been fighting hard every weekend.

More than 150 separate protests across france today



















VIDEO – Huge crowd gathered in #Paris to protest against COVID health pass. pic.twitter.com/Ptnkzj0MnY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 31, 2021

NOW – Large protests are underway in #Paris and many other cities in France against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations.#manif7aoutpic.twitter.com/5rXloLEpWi — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 7, 2021