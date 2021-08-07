https://noqreport.com/2021/08/07/patrick-howley-exposes-the-sinister-orchestration-by-the-globalist-elites/

At what point are there just too many coincidences? 2020 was the year of the conspiracy… but it appears as if 2021 is the year they all get exposed.

Think about it… 2020 began with the impeachment of Donald Trump over the Russia/Ukraine Hoax. Then COVID-19 hit, which led to lockdowns, face mask requirements, vaccines and now vaccine passports. This coronavirus was perfectly timed to change the rules for voting (illegally, might I add) to allow for mail-in ballots.

The mail-in ballots gave the powers-that-be the ability to compensate for the overwhelming election victory of Donald Trump by shutting down the counting of the ballots and stuff hundreds of thousands of ballots in the middle of the night, securing the victory for Joe Biden.

This then led to the January 6th Capitol “Riots”, which we know now was orchestrated by FBI agents and informants as a setup against Donald Trump supporters. Like I started with… these are not all just coincidences. Somebody or something is orchestrating all of this.

Patrick Howley from The National File is one of those guys exposing the corrupt conspiracies conducted by the Globalist Elites. I was honored to have him join this episode of Freedom One-On-One to discuss what’s really going on.

It’s clear for anyone with half a brain that this is all a part of the Global Reset, which is setting us up for the New World Order to be established. In order to accomplish this, they had to get Donald Trump out of the White House. Think about how desperate they had to be to go to the massive lengths they did during 2020.

However, we can’t pretend like this orchestration is a new thing. This has been happening for decades. Patrick points out that both legal and illegal immigration has been increasing, and both sides of the aisle want this… primarily for votes on the Democrat side and cheap labor on the Republican side. It’s all being controlled and manipulated by the elites for their own benefit.

One of the ultimate goals is to consolidate the power to the few political and economic world leaders. That means that the elites will rule the world through a combination of Big Government and Big Corporations. This is why it’s incumbent upon us America-loving Patriotic to being to spend our money with America First companies. Additionally, we need to become entrepreneurial and build our own economy.

We must continue to fight to save America. That means that we have to take responsibility and not just expose the problem, but be the solutions. Maybe that means you need to run for Congress or get involved in local politics. Maybe that means you need to start a small business in your local community. Or maybe it means that you simply need to shift your spending away from Big Corporations and start supporting small and local businesses.

Whatever it is, just be sure that you do not give up on America. It’s worth fighting for. It’s worth saving. And the fact is, we can definitely save it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

