Honestly, after hearing this latest news, Pelosi has to be two-fisting her vodka martinis.

Ya know that slim margin that Pelosi has been clinging to in the House?

Well, it just took the biggest blow yet – and her dream of being Speaker in 2022 is looking more like a nightmare at this point…and it’s all thanks to a man named Conor Lamb.

Breitbart reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) chances of keeping the wafer-thin House majority are dramatically falling as Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), a member the party spent millions on getting elected, announced his U.S. Senate bid.

As Lamb joins the crowded primary field to try and replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (PA), who announced his retirement at the end of his term earlier this year, he’s leaving his vulnerable seat open for a possible Republican to pick up instead of defending it.

Republicans have put Lamb on their targeted seat list since the beginning of the midterm election cycle. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) put Lamb on their “Exit List” of members they have been watching. The list consisted of members “likely to retire or run for a different office in 2022.”

In an interview before his announcement, Politico reported he mentioned “his string of competitive House victories,” which he believes will help him in his Senate bid. However, Lamb only won reelection by less than ten thousand votes against Sean Parnell, who is also running for Senate.

I’ll tell you what, if Repubcalins can keep the “mail-in” ballots under control and stave off any cheating, they should clean up in the mid-terms.

If we’re dealing with more of the lawlessness we saw in 2020, it won’t work out in our favor.

