The former abortion director of an Arizona Planned Parenthood who was fired after exposing dangerous practices at her clinic recently detailed how the abortion giant leverages threats of deportation to scare illegal immigrants into terminating pregnancies.

The Christian Post says that Mayra Rodriguez, now a pro-life activist who helps abortion workers to leave the industry, recently addressed the Democrats for Life of America’s annual conference in Columbus, Ohio, where she gave a disturbing account of how the clinic “serves” scared illegal immigrants.

Planned Parenthood hired Rodriguez when she herself was undocumented, with the full knowledge that she was not living legally in the U.S. at the time. This meant a lot to her, and they in turn relied on her to “attract the undocumented immigrant community.”

“As an undocumented immigrant, Planned Parenthood opened the doors to the American dream. … They hired me knowing I was undocumented.”

Most of the 16 years that she says she “devoted my life to Planned Parenthood,” she helped women obtain birth control and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases. Although she did not initially interact with the abortion side of the business, nor would she have had an abortion herself at the time, she held pro-choice views.

That is, until she was promoted to abortion director.

This is when everything changed for Rodriguez.

“I noticed all the atrocities. I noticed the irregularities. I noticed the malpractice. I noticed all the stuff the abortionists at Planned Parenthood hide from people. And I complained about it,” she explained. “That got me fired and got me set up. Yeah, I was accused falsely of having narcotics in my office while I was out of my office.”

Rodriguez was fired in 2017 after she says she was framed when narcotics were placed her office after she made several complaints about the disproportionate number of complications experienced by patients.

She sued Planned Parenthood under the Whistleblower Protection Act and was ultimately awarded $3 million by a jury who agreed she had been wrongfully terminated for voicing her concerns about the clinic’s practices.

During her time as abortion director, she witnessed how the clinic hoodwinked other illegal immigrants like herself who were under the impression that they’d find help within its walls.

Rodriguez, who now resides in the U.S. legally, told the pro-life conference that the “undocumented immigrant community” knows “nothing about Planned Parenthood, just like I didn’t.”

Undocumented women, she explained, many of whom are field workers who are raped by their foremen and then taken to Planned Parenthood, get the message from the clinic that “we won’t deport you, we won’t call ICE on you. But if you carry your baby and go to the hospital and you live, for example, in Arizona or Ohio or other states where they have very strict anti-undocumented people laws, you may get deported.”

The women then think, “‘Oh, I cannot have a child because I might get deported, and I could get separated from my other three kids,’” she said.

“As an immigrant, I can tell you it is the worst feeling ever to know that you may have to leave this country.”

She also described how young women are manipulated into aborting their babies using similar tactics, and that she was trained to tell them that they wouldn’t be able to finish school, their boyfriends would leave them, and their parents would get sick of babysitting if they did not abort their babies.

If this fails, the girls are then subject to a “guilt trip” and told “’that child deserves a good life that you cannot give right now. So, out of love of your child, you should kill him.’”

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger is known for saying, “the most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it” and the pro-abortion movement frequently portrays it as compassionate to destroy an unborn baby in the womb, snuffing out the very life that is supposedly in receipt of such “compassion.”

“We need to stop the business of Planned Parenthood,” Rodriguez declared. “We need to stop the business of other abortionists attacking our women and going after our immigrant communities and minority communities.”

