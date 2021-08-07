http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UjHtHzRUUf4/

A majority of unvaccinated Americans indicated that they will not be easily persuaded to get vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus — neither by employer mandates, nor pleas from doctors or politicians — an Economist/YouGov survey released this month found.

The survey, taken July 31 – August 3, 2021, among 1,500 U.S. adults, listed a series of scenarios among the unvaccinated to gauge if they would change their minds.

According to the survey, 18 percent of respondents are not planning on getting the jab, and 9 percent remain unsure.

Only six percent of unvaccinated respondents said they would get the jab if their doctor urged them too, while 74 percent said they would not, and 20 percent remained unsure. Similarly, only four percent said they would get the jab if their state’s governor urged them to, while 81 percent said no.

In what is perhaps more telling, 75 percent of the unvaccinated said they would not receive the jab, even if their employer required them.

Overall, the vast majority of unvaccinated Americans rejected the various scenarios of persuasion, which also included a $100 incentive, (78 percent said no), requirements for travel (75 percent said no), and a push from former President Donald Trump (84 percent said no). Even If the vaccines were fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 58 percent said they would still not receive the jab, while 30 percent said they are not sure, and 13 percent said they would.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.6 percent.

It coincides with findings of a July Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, which found that majority of unvaccinated individuals indicating that they do not plan to get the shot. The surveys suggest that it is not mere hesitancy or an issue of availability stopping the remainder of eligible from getting the jab.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

