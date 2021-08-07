https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/pre-crime-is-a-thing-now-msnbc-legal-analyst-wants-donald-trump-arrested-before-he-incites-insurrection-2-0/

Donald Trump was already impeached (but not convicted) for inciting an insurrection, with members of Congress trying to prove that Trump’s speech that day directed supporters to storm the Capitol and kill Officer Brian Sicknick with a fire extinguisher (that bit of fiction made it into the impeachment papers).

A lot of people are wondering why Trump hasn’t been arrested yet for something, and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told Dean Obeidallah Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland should arrest Trump now before he incites “insurrection 2.0.”

Mediaite reports Kirschner as saying:

Isn’t there now a public safety issue?! Don’t we have to move out and charge Trump because he’s out there continuing to push “The Big Lie,” continuing to grift his base and in a very real sense recruiting the foot soldiers for insurrection 2.0? And I think nothing would make Donald Trump happier than insurrection 2.0.

… you could take volume two of the Mueller report which documents all of Donald Trump’s criminal obstruction of justice and you could staple it to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant handed to a judge and that judge 10 times out of 10 would sign an arrest warrant for Donald Trump.

Insurrection 2.0?

Trump is already the most investigated person on earth and they’re still going.

