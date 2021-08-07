https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/pre-crime-is-a-thing-now-msnbc-legal-analyst-wants-donald-trump-arrested-before-he-incites-insurrection-2-0/

Donald Trump was already impeached (but not convicted) for inciting an insurrection, with members of Congress trying to prove that Trump’s speech that day directed supporters to storm the Capitol and kill Officer Brian Sicknick with a fire extinguisher (that bit of fiction made it into the impeachment papers).

A lot of people are wondering why Trump hasn’t been arrested yet for something, and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told Dean Obeidallah Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland should arrest Trump now before he incites “insurrection 2.0.”

MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Merrick Garland Should Have Trump Arrested Now Before He Incites ‘Insurrection 2.0’ https://t.co/1APLOTK1iV — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 7, 2021

Mediaite reports Kirschner as saying:

Isn’t there now a public safety issue?! Don’t we have to move out and charge Trump because he’s out there continuing to push “The Big Lie,” continuing to grift his base and in a very real sense recruiting the foot soldiers for insurrection 2.0? And I think nothing would make Donald Trump happier than insurrection 2.0. … … you could take volume two of the Mueller report which documents all of Donald Trump’s criminal obstruction of justice and you could staple it to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant handed to a judge and that judge 10 times out of 10 would sign an arrest warrant for Donald Trump.

Insurrection 2.0?

When was the first insurrection? — USA President Xi Jinping 🇨🇳 (@ChinaLoveBiden) August 7, 2021

Pre-crime is a thing now. https://t.co/VlrCqWNi2l — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 7, 2021

Thought Crimes. Alrighty then. — freedomcosts (@betty_dissy) August 7, 2021

So now the American left advocates arresting people for crimes they haven’t committed yet? — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 7, 2021

Now we’re arresting people for what they might do in the future? Good plan 🥴 — Gulag Mouser Meownymous (@Meownymous) August 7, 2021

So arrest him for something you think he may do in the future? — Doneall50 (@HillinjaxG) August 7, 2021

On what charge? Telling his supporters to “peacefully make your voices heard? — Vaccinated and NOT masking (@marc_v27) August 7, 2021

Arrest him for what, inciting TDS with the media? — 🌸🇺🇸🍀Lisa 16 Cent McG🍀🇺🇸🌸 (@LisaMcGov) August 7, 2021

Apparently this is what we call “news” today — KC Frew (@KnoxvilleKC) August 7, 2021

You just can’t let Trump go, can you? — Are we done yet? (@ZShareli) August 7, 2021

Insane left. — EXPOSING JOE BIDEN. THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19. (@RaptorsUniverse) August 7, 2021

How can anyone take liberals seriously? — ejock (@ejock) August 7, 2021

man. you BlueAnon folks are hilarious…and a little frightening — the SATANIC JEW! i am niveK nija (@niveKnija) August 7, 2021

LOL. Freaking conspiracy theory nut jobs. — DOUG JONES (@DOUG___JONES) August 7, 2021

Does anyone at that network possess the ability to be embarrassed? — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) August 7, 2021

Trump is already the most investigated person on earth and they’re still going.

