Tlaib to introduce $40 Billion bill to cancel household water, electric, broadband debt

Washington — U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the Detroit Democrat, is introducing legislation in Congress this week that would wipe out utility debt accumulated during the pandemic by low-income households in an effort to ensure homes aren’t cut off from essential water, electricity and broadband services.

The bill is a companion to legislation introduced in the spring by Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley.

The bill would create a new loan-to-grant program to provide nearly $40 billion in emergency low-interest loans for water, electric and broadband providers. The loans would be forgiven in whole or in part after the utility cancels outstanding debts for residential accounts for the period covered by the public health emergency.

