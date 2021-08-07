https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/566870-reba-mcentire-boyfriend-announce-breakthrough-covid-19-cas

Country music singer Reba McEntire says she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, have both tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated in what are known as breakthrough infections.

“I just want to say one thing: This has been a hard year, and it’s getting rougher again,” McEntire said in a recent TikTok live stream, according to Fox News. “You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home.”

“It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it, and it’s not fun. You don’t feel good,” McEntire said. “We were both vaccinated, and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can.”

Several lawmakers in recent days have also announced that they tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, including Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamRep. Sharice Davids becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Infrastructure bill poised for Senate weekend vote Graham says he urged Trump to ‘speak up’ on vaccines MORE (R-S.C.), Rep. Ralph Norman Ralph Warren NormanRep. Sharice Davids becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Infrastructure bill poised for Senate weekend vote Rep. Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination MORE (R-S.C.) and Rep. Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsRep. Sharice Davids becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case Majority of House Democrats urge keeping climate provisions in infrastructure package Tech industry pushes for delay in antitrust legislation MORE (D-Kan.).

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases still account for an incredibly small number of confirmed cases in the U.S. According to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation in late July, “the rate of breakthrough cases reported among those fully vaccinated is well below 1% in all reporting states” that Kaiser analyzed.

Kaiser also reported that the hospitalization rate among those fully vaccinated was between “effectively zero” percent and .06 percent. The death rate among fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 was even less than that — between zero percent and .01 percent.

However, the rampant spread of the delta variant in unvaccinated communities combined with lower vaccination rates in certain states has complicated efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

President Biden Joe BidenFlorida Democratic Party chair slams DeSantis for state’s high COVID-19 cases Larry David, late-night talk hosts cut from Obama birthday guest list House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser MORE’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFDA targets early September for COVID-19 booster strategy The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Infrastructure bill poised for Senate weekend vote Overnight Health Care: Moderna says booster likely needed before winter | Fauci: Booster shots for immunocompromised ‘very high priority’ | Vaccinations rise as cases surge MORE, declared in late July that the pandemic was now an “outbreak among the unvaccinated” despite states’ best efforts earlier this year to encourage people to get vaccinated through lotteries and other incentives.

Fauci said earlier this week that the country could see up to 200,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the fall.

“If we don’t crush the outbreak to the point of getting the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, then what will happen is the virus will continue to smolder through the fall into the winter, giving it ample chance to get a variant which, quite frankly, we’re very lucky that the vaccines that we have now do very well against the variants — particularly against severe illness,” Fauci said an interview with McClatchy. “We’re very fortunate that that’s the case. There could be a variant that’s lingering out there that can push aside delta.”

