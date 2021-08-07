https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/rep-adam-kinzinger-says-if-you-refer-to-yourself-as-a-patriot-you-probably-arent-one/

Boy, we know the January 6 special committee is going to be fair and impartial with Republicans like Rep. Adam Kinzinger on it.

This reminds us of the new view of displaying the American flag. Remember when New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay told how she found the “dozens of American flags” she saw on Long Island “just disturbing”? Charlotte Clymer agreed that people who “hoist giant ass American flags on their car [are] probably racist.” A senior writer for The Root said, “Anyone who flies an American Flag on a pickup truck is a whole different breed of white people.” The New York Times did some amazing reporting that “flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue” to a person’s political affiliation “in a deeply divided nation.”

So now you know how people think of you if you fly the American flag. But what if you call yourself a patriot? Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted that if you call yourself a patriot, you probably aren’t one.

If you didn’t serve in the revolutionary war and refer to yourself as “a patriot”— you probably are not one. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 6, 2021

Silly take — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) August 6, 2021

So, to whom was President Biden referring when he said it was our “patriotic duty” to wear masks?

Whoa. That statement *may* offend a lot of military veterans. — C. Hill (@Chill100K) August 7, 2021

So we are gatekeeping patriotism now? — magical mama (@funny_layde) August 6, 2021

Yep.

Excuse me! If you are willing to defend our Country and Constitution then you are definitely a PATRIOT. Please look up the definition of Patriot in Webster’s Dictionary. https://t.co/raoc2pSLm7 — My Info (@MendiolaGrandma) August 6, 2021

Maybe you should learn what a dictionary is: pic.twitter.com/aQuF92ktzL — Karla Hayden (@HappyByrdie55) August 7, 2021

Did you cry when you typed this tweet? — 🇺🇸Sobo-Wan Kenobi 🇵🇱🇹🇼🇦🇺 (@The_Real_SOBO) August 6, 2021

Wow. Imagine telling this to those who served in WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Korea, Gulf War. https://t.co/faiXqZE0n9 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 7, 2021

I served in the USAF during the Vietnam Era and consider myself a patriot so you can shove it! — Lawson Deaton (@LawsonDeaton) August 6, 2021

Thank you for your service Mr. Revolutionary War veteran https://t.co/muPogeCfQd — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) August 6, 2021

He’s done after this term, auditioning for cable news channels as an analyst for his next grift. — Hunter’s Mail in Ballot (@Sailingceo) August 6, 2021

This is a weird tweet. — Joel Alberto (@AlbertoPartyof6) August 7, 2021

I feel like Adam is our Swalwell. https://t.co/dnUO3w0fe4 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 6, 2021

Your tweets are indistinguishable from AOC’s at this point. What the hell happened to you? — Sam (@Sam4Vols) August 6, 2021

If you didn’t serve any of the interests of the Republican party or especially the republicans that voted for you but you refer to yourself as “a republican” – you definitely are not one. https://t.co/1W8Lw1gD1x — Mccabe’s Porsche on Blocks (@Larry_Beech) August 7, 2021

And if your name is Adam kinzinger and you call yourself a Republican you probably are not. — Randy aka RockinRan Tucker (@Randy6767) August 6, 2021

Patriots was a term for people who supported the revolution and supported independence from the crown. It had nothing to do with the standing army or militias. Sir, glad I didn’t have to serve under your command. — A.R. Leneweaver (@leneweaver) August 6, 2021

Imagine being this person https://t.co/ztL4AtlU6v — Jeff Charles (@JeffOnTheRight) August 7, 2021

You’re not very good at this. Being a US representative and Twitter. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 6, 2021

Someone is bitter. — T.🇺🇸🎗🗽 (@irishfellow01) August 7, 2021

Nice face plant. Consider staying off Twitter for a while. — Eric H. (@ericinva) August 6, 2021

Bad takes 101 — Bino (@ATruthhurts) August 6, 2021

If you aren’t a U.S.-built Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target surface-to-air missile system and refer to yourself as “a patriot”— you probably are not one. https://t.co/Hxi3vKntcd — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 6, 2021

If you didn’t run from 22 miles to Athens in 490 B.C. and refer to yourself as “a marathoner” – you probably are not one. https://t.co/UCmDtIgmgm — Renna (@RennaW) August 6, 2021

According to Adam here, patriots have not existed since the early 19th century. https://t.co/CaGai5XlKE — Caleb (@OhioNatCon) August 6, 2021

The word patriot is French in origin and predates the American Revolution by over 100 years but sure whatever. https://t.co/OeUfhx8yAl — Regs (@r3gulations) August 6, 2021

Still trying out for his CNN gig for when he loses/gets gerrymandered shortly. https://t.co/RWxjec3txt — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) August 6, 2021

It’s nice to see a politician fail his constituents so spectacularly with the knowledge that no matter how badly he screws over voters, he’ll always have a massive paycheck thanks to corporate media. https://t.co/kCsNSCi6wO — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 6, 2021

The stupidity of this statement can not be expressed with known words. https://t.co/0wws3xdNa3 — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) August 6, 2021

I’m embarrassed for him. It’s also historically illiterate. The founding generation understood that “patriotism” – a love of country and desire to do right by one’s fellow citizens – was universal across space and time. https://t.co/5SONfhBvVB — Rutilia Augusta (@RutiliaAugusta) August 6, 2021

I generally respect Kinzinger, but this is one of the dumbest things I’ve read all day https://t.co/2pu0SFmgzQ — Shiven Patel (@shivenspatel) August 6, 2021

All of you who have the word “patriot” in your Twitter bio had better remove it unless you served in the insurrection that was the Revolutionary War.

