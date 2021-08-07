https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/rep-adam-kinzinger-says-if-you-refer-to-yourself-as-a-patriot-you-probably-arent-one/

Boy, we know the January 6 special committee is going to be fair and impartial with Republicans like Rep. Adam Kinzinger on it.

This reminds us of the new view of displaying the American flag. Remember when New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay told how she found the “dozens of American flags” she saw on Long Island “just disturbing”? Charlotte Clymer agreed that people who “hoist giant ass American flags on their car [are] probably racist.” A senior writer for The Root said, “Anyone who flies an American Flag on a pickup truck is a whole different breed of white people.” The New York Times did some amazing reporting that “flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue” to a person’s political affiliation “in a deeply divided nation.”

So now you know how people think of you if you fly the American flag. But what if you call yourself a patriot? Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted that if you call yourself a patriot, you probably aren’t one.

So, to whom was President Biden referring when he said it was our “patriotic duty” to wear masks?

Yep.

All of you who have the word “patriot” in your Twitter bio had better remove it unless you served in the insurrection that was the Revolutionary War.

