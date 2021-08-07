https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/reporter-notes-that-jen-psakis-list-of-gop-governors-who-are-getting-it-right-includes-some-2024-contenders/

We missed this on Friday, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked which Republican governors who are getting it right when it comes to COVID-19 (i.e., mask mandates). She listed three — Maryland’s Larry Hogan, Arkansas’ Asa Hutchinson, and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker. Guardian reporter Daniel Strauss notes that two of those three could run for the Republican nomination in 2024 — and they have the White House’s seal of approval.

At this White House daily press briefing, Jen Psaki was asked who are the GOP governors who are getting it right. She ticks off Govs.: ∙ Hogan (could run in 2024), ∙ Hutchison (could run in 2024 too!) ∙ Baker (unlikely but has polled as most popular gov in America) — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) August 6, 2021

These are some of the worst COVID states. Amazing that’s how she judges success. — Not Brent Bergeron (@bergeron_brent) August 6, 2021

Lots of these Dem Governors aren’t doing it right. pic.twitter.com/wCNgPh7RSI — The Gay Conchservative (@BCinKW) August 6, 2021

“Getting it right” now means ’embracing policies that did nothing to ‘slow the spread’ or prevent deaths.’ OK then — ItsJustMe (@ItsJustMe44) August 7, 2021

Huh? 🤡 Baker has 3rd highest rates of deaths in his state. pic.twitter.com/diYM182yRU — 🦋Bink🦋 (@markle_darla) August 7, 2021

Baker? I thought she was asked about Republicans… — DCon BCon (ICon ReCon) (@rsconnor) August 7, 2021

It’s debatable if Baker is actually a Republican. — Dr. Paul Plecinoga (@paul_plecinoga) August 7, 2021

3 liberal Republicans approved by a Democrat regime, touted by a leftwing Brit tabloid, with 0 chance of winning nationally. — Dr X Didn’t vote 4 either. (@notever4747) August 7, 2021

So GOP governors who are hated by a majority of the base are going to run in 2024? On what? The Jeb Bush/John Kasich platform? — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 6, 2021

Kiss of death — Hans von Röhr (@Roadants) August 6, 2021

Gotta say, sometimes the other team throws you a nice assist and kills the possible chances that any of the traitors within your own party will be able to run for the GOP Presidential nomination. — SwampFox (@SwampFox8) August 6, 2021

You’ve never spoken to a Republican voter, have you? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) August 6, 2021

Not sure getting Circle-Back Psaki to like you is “getting it right” for a Republican but hey, they’ve earned it. — Indie Voyce (@IndieVoyce) August 7, 2021

I suppose the 2024 GOP field does need a few also-rans, sacrificial lambs, and media darlings, one or more of which all three of these governors would be if they ran in 2024. https://t.co/5SA4TiZPIb — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 6, 2021

Perfect, thanks for letting us know who not to run. — Deuce Boogaloo (@TheGovIsSus) August 6, 2021

DeSantis or GTFO.

