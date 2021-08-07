https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/reporter-notes-that-jen-psakis-list-of-gop-governors-who-are-getting-it-right-includes-some-2024-contenders/

We missed this on Friday, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked which Republican governors who are getting it right when it comes to COVID-19 (i.e., mask mandates). She listed three — Maryland’s Larry Hogan, Arkansas’ Asa Hutchinson, and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker. Guardian reporter Daniel Strauss notes that two of those three could run for the Republican nomination in 2024 — and they have the White House’s seal of approval.

DeSantis or GTFO.

