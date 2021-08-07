https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/republican-rep-offers-two-good-reasons-joe-biden-impeached/

Joe Biden should be impeached, and Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy has offered two excellent reasons why it should happen.

Remember the flimsy reasons Democrats used to impeach Trump? This is nothing like that. This is real.

If Republicans take the House and Senate in 2022, they should make Chip Roy the point man on making this a reality.

Townhall reports:

GOP Rep Says Biden Comment on Constitutionality of Eviction Moratorium Is ‘Impeachable’ President Joe Biden is under fire for comments about the constitutionality of the eviction moratorium, after he bucked the Supreme Court’s deadline of July 31. Biden caved to progressives who asked him to extend the moratorium after Congress failed to legislate an extension. “I can’t guarantee you the court won’t rule that we don’t have that authority but at least we’ll have the ability to, if we have to appeal, to keep this going for a month-at least. I hope longer,” Biden said in response to a question about the moratorium’s constitutionality:

Why is the eviction moratorium constitutional, I asked the president. Biden told me “I can’t guarantee you the court won’t rule that we don’t have that authority but at least we’ll have the ability to, if we have to appeal, to keep this going for a month-at least. I hope longer.” pic.twitter.com/sBTOLmbPDV — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 5, 2021

The president’s comments received immediate blowback, and one Republican congressman argued that Biden’s take could be impeachable. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said that Congress should “demand answers” and potentially weigh impeachment.

Conservative commentator Mollie Hemingway tweeted this:

Rep. Chip Roy added this:

Edit: it is absolutely impeachable, sane or not. In a sane world, Congress would act immediately to demand answers. Same with the border. And then impeach if (when?) not answered. #ImpeachBiden (& #ImpeachMayorkas). https://t.co/qk4FFvqR8p — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 6, 2021

Remember, when Biden was sworn in as president, he took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. He promised to protect and defend the United States as well.

Between the crisis at the border and the unlawful extension of the eviction moratorium, he has violated both.

He deserves to be impeached, and Republicans should make it happen.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

