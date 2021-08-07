https://thehill.com/media/566853-right-wing-radio-broadcaster-urges-friends-to-get-vaccinated-shortly-before-dying-of

A conservative Florida radio host who was vocally critical of the COVID-19 vaccine urged his friends to get the shot after he contracted the virus himself, WPTV reported.

In one Facebook post, Dick Farrel claimed that two people he knew who had received the COVID-19 vaccine were later hospitalized.

“Vaccine Bogus Bull Shid!, Two peeps I know, got vaxxed, now have Corona, hospitalized critical. Thank you Moderna, FOR NOTHING!” he said on July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why take a vax promoted by people who lied 2u all along about masks, where the virus came from and the death toll?” he said in another Facebook post on July 3.

At least one of his COVID-19-related posts was flagged by Facebook for spreading false information, and in another post, he called President BidenJoe BidenFlorida Democratic Party chair slams DeSantis for state’s high COVID-19 cases Larry David, late-night talk hosts cut from Obama birthday guest list House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser MORE’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFDA targets early September for COVID-19 booster strategy The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Infrastructure bill poised for Senate weekend vote Overnight Health Care: Moderna says booster likely needed before winter | Fauci: Booster shots for immunocompromised ‘very high priority’ | Vaccinations rise as cases surge MORE, “a power tripping lying freak.”

However, his stance changed after he got COVID-19.

Amy Leigh Hair, a friend of Farrel’s, wrote on Facebook that he had succumbed to COVID-19 and had urged her to get the shot after he got sick.

“Covid Took One Of My Best Friends! RIP Dick Farrel. He is the reason I took the shot! He texted me and told me to ‘Get it!’ He told me that this virus is no joke and he said: ‘I wish I had gotten it!’ #fuckcovid#takethevaccination,” she wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The news comes as Florida battles an increasing surge of new COVID-19 cases, continuously beating out new daily records of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Florida on Friday reported its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic at 22,783.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisFlorida Democratic Party chair slams DeSantis for state’s high COVID-19 cases Florida reports record high number of new COVID-19 cases On The Money: Five takeaways from a stellar July jobs report MORE (R) has advocated for residents to get vaccinated, saying in July, “These vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

