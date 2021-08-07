https://redstate.com/kiradavis/2021/08/07/san-francisco-deputy-sheriffs-in-revolt-over-vaccine-mandates-n422683
About The Author
Related Posts
Police Punt on Hate Crime Decision Involving Alleged Beating of Disabled White Army Vet by Four Black Women
May 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy