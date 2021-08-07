https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-votes-end-debate-and-infrastructure-bill-moving-step-closer-approval?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate voted Sunday evening to end debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting the $1 trillion plan a step closer to approval.

Democrats easily got the 60 votes they needed to advance the legislation, thanks to support from 18 Republicans. The final vote was 68-29.

While the legislation is now all but assured to pass, there could be another two days of activity as senators seek to amend the bill further getting through two dozen amendments last week.

“Democrats are ready and willing to vote on additional amendments to the bill before moving to final passage. Once again that will require the cooperation of our Republican colleagues. I hope they will cooperate so we can move more quickly. Otherwise we’ll proceed by the book and finish the bill,” Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told colleagues.

Former President Donald Trump has pressed Republicans hard to resist the bill, saying it is a back door opportunity to impose the left’s Green New Deal.

