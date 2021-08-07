https://therightscoop.com/white-house-putting-vaccine-mandate-on-reporters-and-they-only-have-two-days/

Newsmax White House reporter Emerald Robinson explains how the White House is putting a new vaccine mandate on all White House reporters:

The White House is attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and they have imposed a new rule on reporters covering President Biden. @EmeraldRobinson reports. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/6ESn0fXBkS — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 6, 2021



Robinson explained that while reporters were sitting in the daily briefing today, they all got an email from the White House Press Office informing them if each reporter failed to prove they were vaccinated by August 8, which is Sunday, their hard pass would be revoked.





This is actually bothersome to me because the White House could use this mandate to silence individual reporters or entire organizations they don’t like if their reporters, for whatever reason, haven’t been vaccinated.

Now you might say that all they have to do is get vaccinated, or prove they’ve been vaccinated and problem solved, right? Well sure, if you don’t mind your rights being violated or feeling compelled to get vaccinated just so your organization can have a voice.

And they only have TWO DAYS to prove they are vaccinated. That means if for some reason they didn’t get vaccinated, or they were waiting for full approval before getting the jab, they are out. Also, if they didn’t get vaccinated because they’ve already had COVID and they’ve got antibodies, they are still out.

All in the name of the greater good. This is what fascism looks like.

I guarantee you if this were still the Trump White House and lib reporters were refusing to take the vaccine because they hate Trump and don’t trust his FDA, they’d be screaming about the sky falling right now.

I’ll leave you with this:

