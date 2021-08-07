https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/stop-treating-unvaccinated-like-enemy-mike-rowe-wont-endorse-covid-vaccines/

“Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe blasted the government for treating the “unvaccinated like the enemy.”

He said he declined to do several PSAs that were aimed at making people get vaccinated.

The Daily Caller reported:

Mike Rowe explained why he won’t endorse the COVID-19 vaccine and said the government needs to “stop treating the unvaccinated like the enemy.”

The host of “Dirty Jobs” was asked by a person identified as “Steve” if he had encouraged others to get the vaccine and if not why with what he said was the delta variant “raging,” as he asked didn’t he want to get back to “normal.”

“The short answer is no – I have not publicly encouraged anyone to get vaccinated,” Rowe explained in a lengthy post on Facebook on Thursday. “In fact, I have recently declined to participate in several PSA’s designed to persuade people to get the jab. That’s not because I’m opposed to vaccines, obviously. Vaccines have saved more lives than any other advancement in the long history of medicine, and to your point, I got the shots the minute I was eligible.”

“Two weeks to flatten the curve!” Rowe continued. “Remember that one?”

He also said he regrets ever saying we were all in the same boat during a Zoom show at the start of the pandemic, because that too turned out not to be true “not then or now” as he detailed how some “prospered during the lockdowns” and “others floundered.”