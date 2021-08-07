https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/08/07/texas-democrats-who-fled-the-state-launch-ridiculous-lawsuit-against-governor-abbott-for-discomfort-n1467889

The Icelandic saga of the Democratic state legislators from Texas who fled the state rather than be present for a vote on a voting integrity law has taken a surreal turn. The lawmakers are suing Governor Greg Abbott for trying to get them home to do their jobs and vote, claiming the effort infringed on their constitutional rights.

The lawmakers say they have been “deprived of liberty for substantial periods of time, suffered much anxiety and distress over separation from their families, and much discomfort and embarrassment,” the complaint alleges.

The Texas Tribune reports that the suit alleges some of the lawmakers were targeted because of their race, but not surprisingly, no evidence is supplied to support that incendiary charge.

The lawsuit alleges that some Democrats are being targeted because of their race and skin color, but then provides no evidence. It also claims the three Republican lawmakers acted together under the “color of law” to cause the harm alleged in the suit, but then pointsno specific harmful actions other than “public statements.” The lawsuit also says some individual plaintiffs experienced “retaliatory attacks, threats and attempts at coercion relating to the exercise of their First Amendment rights” but again does not provide specifics.

Never mind the fact that one of their targets, Republican state Rep. James White, is black.

The suit is a steaming pile of Texas cattle manure and the Democrats know it. They’re just throwing a bunch of crap against a wall to see if anything sticks. And obligingly, the media is covering it.

The stupidity of the legal action is brought home by the fact that the lawyer representing the Democrats, Craig Anthony, is practicing under a “probationally suspended license.”

Fox News:

The suit comes after Abbott called for the arrests of more than 50 Texas House Democrats who fled the state in July for Washington, D.C., in a bid to stop a Republican-backed voter integrity bill from passing in a special legislative session. It was the second time that Texas Democrats staged a walkout on the voting bill, and left the state’s House of Representatives without a quorum to pass the bill. “Once they step back into the state they will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business,” Abbott said last month.

“We have special sessions that last 30 days,” Abbott said. “And the governor calls them, and I will continue calling special session after special session because over time it is going to continue until they step up to vote.”

The Texas legislators have had quite the adventure while in Washington. Six of the lawmakers tested positive for COVID in late July. And two of them have fled DC for a vacation in Portugal.

Governor Abbott has ordered their arrests if they return to Texas so they’re not likely to come home any time soon. More theatrics will be necessary before the Democrats milk the last drop of drama from this kabuki play and take their seats to vote.

