We told you a couple of days ago about how a writer for The Bulwark was trying to prove that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had been making no effort to promote the COVID vaccine. He did this by scanning DeSantis’ Twitter feed and interpreting anti-vaccination passport tweets as anti-vax tweets. Just maybe it’s possible that the national media doesn’t cover DeSantis’ in-person appearances where he promotes the vaccine, as he’s been doing all year, and is instead obsessed with Florida’s infection rate. (As an aside, we also wonder who The Bulwark is pulling for in 2024: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or maybe even a Republican like Gov. Larry Hogan or former Gov. John Kucinich.)

As you know, CNN has pulled Jim Acosta from the White House briefing room and given him his own show, where he’s not required to hide his political biases as he did so effectively before.) By the way, CNN’s doing great:

BIG YIKES. CNN goes entire week without reaching 1 million viewers https://t.co/fm8jfFbr42 — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) August 5, 2021

Those who did tune in to Acosta this weekend got to see him pitch a new idea: name future coronavirus variants after anti-science governors like DeSantis.

Acosta: People should not have to die so some politicians can own the libs. They’re not owning anybody but they may end up owning the pandemic because they’re prolonging it. Perhaps it’s time to start naming these new variants that may be coming out after them… pic.twitter.com/1xfTUGY1rt — Acyn (@Acyn) August 7, 2021

Using CNN’s “logic” from last year, shouldn’t the new strain be called the Biden variant? — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 7, 2021

He is at this stage just doing performance art. He has completely dispatched anything approaching journalism. But you can tell, he is sure impressed with himself. https://t.co/ybAJpse1ix — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) August 7, 2021

at the risk of being called ‘racist’ I want to know how many of these ‘cases’ especially childhood cases are among the illegal immigrants. last year, my city had 3 childhood deaths from Covid. all were newly immigrating Hispanic children. don’t know why, but that’s a fact — Rani, Last of the Red Hot Boomers (@doglifelessons) August 7, 2021

YOU AREN’T ALLOWED TO ASK THAT!!!! — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) August 7, 2021

The girl in Texas probably got it from one of those illegals crossing the border. — Dave (@rasc94) August 7, 2021

We don’t talk about that either.

They are Leftist Democrats, so before we can say they have lost their minds, I just need a tad bit of proof that they possessed a mind as an adult to start. Once I know that they possessed a mind, I can safely assume they’ve lost it. I want to be fair to both sides here. — King Pizza 🍕✝️🍕 🇺🇸🍕📷🍕 (@md06john316) August 7, 2021

This guy is all about himself, making money by being controversial & obnoxious, all things the Democrats love! — Vero Pat (@veropat7) August 7, 2021

You know he went back to his dressing room, looked into his many mirrors, and congratulated himself on owning the cons so hard.

