Of course, you heard that former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday was this week — the size of the party and the celebrity guests arriving by private jet made the news. But as Twitchy reported, a lot of people on social media wished Obama a happy birthday and reminded us that his only scandal during his administration was wearing a tan suit.

President Biden has been paying homage to Obama this week by putting migrants in cages well beyond their capacity, especially with the Delta variant of the coronavirus running rampant. Oh, and The Hill noted that Biden also paid homage to Obama on his birthday week by rocking a tan suit Friday.

Biden pays homage to Obama by rocking tan suit during birthday week https://t.co/TQuNdCQpht pic.twitter.com/e6MYC0rIKw — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2021

“President Biden made waves on social media on Friday after donning a tan suit during his jobs report announcement in apparent homage to former President Obama,” wrote Cameron Jenkins, before citing exactly one tweet.

Pay no attention to the suit. Biden’s laying homage to Barry in a different way: pic.twitter.com/9b2Ft8LRGO — Lex Brody (@LexxBrody) August 7, 2021

True King/Legend, also paying homage by following the same immigration policy. https://t.co/7QpC4zdx3B — Kashyap (@derkashyap) August 7, 2021

Is that what he was doing? pic.twitter.com/1tMuTxfwss — DOUG JONES (@DOUG___JONES) August 7, 2021

In 2025 they’ll be saying this was Biden’s biggest scandal.

