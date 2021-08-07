https://beckernews.com/this-is-a-dystopian-world-dr-fauci-promises-flood-of-new-covid-vaccine-mandates-40758/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is anticipating a “flood” of new mandates as soon as the Food and Drug Administration give full approval to the COVID vaccines, which are still under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

“As soon as the Food and Drug Administration issues a full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, there will be ‘a flood’ of vaccine mandates at businesses and schools across the nation,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA Today’s editorial board on Friday.

“Mandates aren’t going to happen at the federal level, but vaccine approval will embolden many groups,” he promised.

“Organizations, enterprises, universities, colleges that have been reluctant to mandate at the local level will feel much more confident,” Fauci added.

“They can say, ‘If you want to come to this college or this university, you’ve got to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this plant, you have to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this enterprise, you’ve got to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this hospital, you’ve got to get vaccinated,’” Fauci said.

Fauci’s comment presaged a new report that the White House is considering coercive measures to force private businesses to adopt its policy of the mass vaccination of employees.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that “is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations.”

“The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term-care facilities, cruise ships and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations,” WaPo reported.

“The conversations are in the early phases and no firm decisions have been made, the people said,” the report added. “One outside lawyer in touch with the Biden administration on the issue is recommending that the president use federal powers sparingly.” Advertisements The president’s consideration of the coercive measure follows upon a certainly unconstitutional rent moratorium decree it issued on Tuesday. Remarkably, the Washington Post’s Editorial Board conceded it was likely “illegal.” On Friday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made the stunning admission to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the COVID vaccines, which are still under Emergency Use Authorization, don’t perform as well as advertised. “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well,” Walensky claimed. “They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death, they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.” In March, Walensky had argued that vaccinated people almost never carry COVID, which turned out to be patently false. “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus,” she said. In late July, Walensky touted COVID vaccine passports as a ‘path forward’ for the country. Walensky praised European nations requiring ‘health passes’ for citizens to get into public places, such as bars and nightclubs. “You know, I think some communities are doing that,” Walensky said. “And that may very well be a path forward.” Rand Paul, a senatorial nemesis to Dr. Fauci, is seeking a criminal referral for the NIAID Director. He had earlier warned Dr. Fauci about lying to Congress regarding the funding of viral “gain of function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Dr. Fauci responded by calling Rand Paul “completely out of line” and said the senator’s accusations were “inflammatory” and “slanderous.” The heated exchange between Rand Paul and Fauci followed upon the release of damning emails by the Washington Post and Buzzfeed via FOIA . The remarkable emails confirmed what many have suspected about Fauci all along: His public relations spin on the coronavirus pandemic was often at odds with his thinking on the issues behind the scenes. Furthermore, the emails establish that the top Biden COVID adviser has a track record of covering up the relationship between the NIH/NIAID and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Advertisements “This is a dystopian world we’re living in,” Dr. Fauci unironically said to the USA Today. The public is “awash in lies and misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccines,” he added, “they are being misled.” That is true, Dr. Fauci. And you are the predominant driver of them. NOW READ: Cawthorn Unloads on Fauci: ‘A Punk’ Who ‘Does Not Have the Best Interests of the American People at Heart’

