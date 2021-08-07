https://stream.org/three-reasons-why-christians-arent-afraid-of-the-sciences/
Why do so many Christians seem to be opposed to scientific consensus? Are Christians afraid of the sciences in general? Should they be? J. Warner answers these questions in this episode of the NRBtv Cold-Case Christianity Broadcast.
J. Warner Wallace is a Dateline featured Cold-Case Detective, Senior Fellow at the Colson Center for Christian Worldview, Adj. Professor of Christian Apologetics at Talbot School of Theology, Biola University, author of Cold-Case Christianity, God’s Crime Scene and Forensic Faith, and creator of the Case Makers Academy for kids.
Originally published at ColdCaseChristianity.com. Reprinted with permission.