For the Communist News Network, commonly known as CNN, it doesn’t matter which radical progressive they throw on the air. Their tiny audience crazes confirmation bias from the left. With Chris Cuomo suddenly taking a “pre-planned” vacation that nobody knew about until this week, CNN will fill his coveted 17th-ranked cable news slot with none other than Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

No, she’s not sitting at the show host’s desk. She isn’t even going to be live. CNN dusted off a puff piece — which they’ve adorably dubbed a “documentary” — that they’ll air in Cuomo’s place starting Monday. According to The Blaze:

Amid growing controversy over the role that Chris Cuomo played in the sexual harassment scandal of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), Cuomo departed his day job on Friday reportedly for a “pre-planned vacation.” CNN’s Michael Smerconish substituted for Cuomo on Friday. According to the New York Times, Chris Cuomo allegedly previewed the vacation on his CNN podcast, which he hosts with fellow CNN host Don Lemon. “Every year I take my birthday week off … I’m looking forward to it,” Cuomo, who will be going to the Hamptons, reportedly said. “I’ll be fishing, I’ll be hanging out with you, and I’ll be making memories with the kids.” The timing of the vacation just so happened to conveniently coincide with growing demands for Gov. Cuomo to resign or be impeached and Chris Cuomo to be fired from CNN. CNN is trying hard to sell this all as business-as-usual. Changes to schedules happen, but one would think they would have announced the AOC documentary earlier if they intended it to fill one of their primetime spots.

According to the press release that dropped yesterday:

CNN will air Being…AOC, the first episode of the new series Being… from Dana Bash on Monday, August 9 at 9pmET. Throughout the series, Bash spends time with individuals affecting American policy, politics, and culture to give viewers an understanding of the human being behind the public face. In the first episode, Bash speaks to Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who gives one of her most personal on-camera interviews to date, opening up about her unique perspective on power and femininity, what drives her, and how threats against her and her previous experience with sexual assault impacted her perspective on January 6th. Being…AOC will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The episode will be available on demand beginning August 10th via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps.

Let’s call it what it is. CNN is testing the waters to see if they can keep Cuomo as a host or if the blowback from his brother’s scandal will make him too toxic. At least Chris Cuomo was vaccinated or he would have been fired already.

