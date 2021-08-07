https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/too-easy-the-lincoln-project-accuses-tucker-carlson-of-grooming-the-gop-base/

Back in January, the New York Times got around to doing a piece on Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver, tracking down at least 21 men who say Weaver “sent them inappropriate messages, including explicit offers of professional help in exchange for sex,” most of them able to provide “extensive screenshots.” The youngest victim was just 14 when Weaver started messaging him.

So the Lincoln Project must be trolling with this tweet:

Tucker Carlson is grooming the GOP base for their next attempt at thwarting democracy. We’re here to stop them. https://t.co/YWpWl04b2j — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 6, 2021

This is such obvious bait https://t.co/1env8v6hNU — Anthony Cabrera (@AnthonyLCabrera) August 7, 2021

That’s a really poor choice of words there 😂 https://t.co/x0NqED6Z6Z — Civil Conservative (@Cvl_Cnservative) August 7, 2021

Grooming is a word you should really not say anymore https://t.co/khZplT8Ooj — FrogThatDidntTurn (@Frogsthatdidnt1) August 7, 2021

Grooming is the word you guys don’t want to be using https://t.co/6K2HvuW3q5 — America First Stan 🇺🇸 (@AFStanOfficial) August 7, 2021

First time the Lincoln Project has ever wanted to stop anyone’s grooming efforts. https://t.co/CZrFYFTwXh — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 7, 2021

Not sure if they of all people should be accusing someone of grooming… https://t.co/oSe18mRCST — Michael Scarns (@MScarns) August 6, 2021

Well, the Lincoln Project may be the authority on “grooming” so there might actually be something to this. https://t.co/jxIhaetMin — John Q. MAGA (@JohnQMAGA) August 7, 2021

The Lincoln Project knows all about grooming. https://t.co/YDUI3b8t3S — Master Obi-Hahn (@obihahn) August 7, 2021

Isn’t grooming your guys’ thing? https://t.co/RcT44JGk9Q — Posting Ws Every Single Day (@m0r0GOP) August 7, 2021

I have been informed your bunch would be experts in grooming. https://t.co/gAqZMFdHnY pic.twitter.com/RbSwfdAVav — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) August 7, 2021

I don’t need to tell you the Lincoln Project is a clownshow made up of disingenuous grifters and pedophilia enablers. Let them show you. https://t.co/4CO4nTvZEk — Prince of Doges 🇺🇸 (@princeofdoges) August 7, 2021

The fact that anybody actually listens to the Lincoln Project makes me fear for the future https://t.co/2EAcpz9mLS — G (@bohemianrhapsog) August 7, 2021

They had to have known how that was going to fly.

