Back in January, the New York Times got around to doing a piece on Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver, tracking down at least 21 men who say Weaver “sent them inappropriate messages, including explicit offers of professional help in exchange for sex,” most of them able to provide “extensive screenshots.” The youngest victim was just 14 when Weaver started messaging him.

So the Lincoln Project must be trolling with this tweet:

They had to have known how that was going to fly.

