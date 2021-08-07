https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-blasts-green-new-deal-infrastructure-bill-warns-it-will-hurt?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump criticized the infrastructure bill on Sunday, calling it “the beginning of the Green New Deal.”

“This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal,” Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC. “The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party.”

Trump elaborated on his criticisms of the bill.

“This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections,” he said. “Schumer is using the threat of ‘we can do it the hard way or do it the easy way’ and keeping people in town. McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate.”

Trump also praised Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) for slowing down the vote on the infrastructure bill.

“Congratulations to Senator Bill Hagerty in remaining true to ‘AMERICA FIRST!'”

