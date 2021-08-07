https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566838-trump-slams-mcconnell-infrastructure-package-a-disgrace

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpAt least 20 types of gifts missing from State Department’s vault 2 Seattle police officers who illegally trespassed Capitol on Jan. 6 fired House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser MORE on Saturday slammed the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package just hours before the upper chamber is scheduled to vote on winding down debate, calling the bill a “disgrace” and pushing GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate braces for days-long infrastructure slog Photos of the Week: Rep. Cori Bush, Beirut clash and duck derby ‘Tomorrow is today’: MLK’s words ring true on voting rights MORE (Ky.) to negotiate a better deal.

The ex-commander in chief issued the message from his Save America PAC, accusing Republican leaders of satisfying the policy agenda of Democrats and telling GOP senators to think “twice before you approve this terrible deal.”

“Joe Biden Joe BidenFlorida Democratic Party chair slams DeSantis for state’s high COVID-19 cases Larry David, late-night talk hosts cut from Obama birthday guest list House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser MORE’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace,” Trump wrote. “If Mitch McConnell was smart, which we’ve seen no evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump went on to express doubt that lawmakers have actually read through the entirety of the 2,700-page infrastructure proposal, arguing, “they would have needed to take speed reading courses.”

“It is a gift to the Democrat Party, compliments of Mitch McConnell and some RINOs, who have no idea what they are doing,” he added.

Trump, who has used his platform in recent months to throw his support behind allied congressional candidates running in 2022, warned Saturday that the “infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican Party in the upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024.”

“It will be very hard for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal,” he cautioned, a potential threat for anyone aiming to bank off of the support from Trump, who remains one of the most powerful members of the Republican Party months after leaving the Oval Office.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerLawmakers must also serve as community organizers In praise of Susan Collins’ persistent bipartisanship The Senate should postpone vacation until it acts on voting rights MORE (D-N.Y.) has scheduled a vote to begin ending debate on the infrastructure package for 1 p.m. Saturday, a move that will require the support of at least 10 GOP Senators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventeen Republicans have helped advance the deal so far, and Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsSenate braces for days-long infrastructure slog New hurdle slows trillion infrastructure bill Senate GOP shifts focus to fight over Biden’s .5 trillion budget MORE (R-S.D.), who missed the earlier votes, has also expressed support of the spending bill, which comes as Democrats are also seeking to pass a $3.5 trillion budget resolution.

However, internal debate among Republicans over the spending package has intensified, especially after an official analysis by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released Thursday showed that the legislation would add $256 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade.

None of the 18 Republicans who have supported the package, including McConnell himself, have said they would vote “no” during Saturday’s vote, though some have been viewed as potential flips, with McConnell telling reporters this week, ​​“We still have amendments that need to be processed.”

“Once they are, we’ll be able to wind things down,” the GOP leader added.

Trump on Saturday, however, said that Republicans should wait until after the midterm elections to vote for any infrastructure bill that would benefit them, adding, “but remember, you already have the card, it’s called the debt ceiling, which the Democrats threatened us with constantly.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

