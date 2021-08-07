https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/autumn-johnson/2021/08/07/conservative-radio-personality-erick-erickson-suspended

Twitter has temporarily suspended conservative radio personality Erick Erickson for tweeting that Laurel Hubbard “is a man.”

Erickson was commenting on a post about the suspension of conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, who had been suspended days before for the same violation.

“This is absurd,” Erickson tweeted. “Laurel Hubbard is a man even if Twitter doesn’t like it.”

Twitter said the tweet was in violation of the platform’s rules against “hateful conduct.”

In an Instagram post, Stuckey defended her comments.

“Twitter has suspended me for 12 hours for saying Laurel Hubbard is a man, which is objectively true,” she said. “What’s that Orwell quote? Something about the further people get from the truth the more people will hate those who say it?”

In an email to fans, Erickson stood by his comments.

“Well, it seems post-modernity has caught up to me. Twitter has suspended me for a statement of fact that Twitter’s woke employees do not like,” Erickson said. “In defending Allie Beth Stuckey, who was previously suspended from Twitter for a statement of truth, I reiterated that, in fact, the New Zealand transgender weight lifter is a man.”

“Twitter has suspended me for stating the truth,” he added.

Conservatives defended Erickson on Twitter.

“Twitter has suspended @EWErickson for being pro-science,” conservative commentator Caleb Hull tweeted.

“No jail at #GETTR, ⁦@EWErickson⁩!” Jason Miller, founder of GETTR and senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, tweeted.

Erickson’s account was suspended for 12 hours.

