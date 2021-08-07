https://thedcpatriot.com/ufc-president-dana-white-wont-force-ufc-fighters-to-vaccinate-never-gonna-happen/

UFC President Dana White is a lover of America and freedom. He continues to prove it with his friendship and support of the 45th President Donald Trump, along with his stances on freedom and liberty in general.

White was asked if he would force UFC fighters to get the vaccine, to shish her responded. “Never gonna happen.”

“I would never tell another human being what to do with their body. If you want to get vaccinated, that’s up to you. That’s your choice. You’re never gonna hear me say I’m gonna force people to get vaccinated. Never gonna happen,” said White via Aaron Bronsteter of TSN.

White’s remarks come at a time when the National Football League (NFL) is pressuring players to vaccinate, and various corporations and businesses across the country are requiring proof of vaccination in order to enter their buildings like Nazi Germany.

White won’t be submitting to the pressure though.

“I think a lot of people are doing that. They’re telling you in New York you can’t go into a restaurant or a gym unless you’re vaccinated and can prove it and things like that. Some people are getting fired if they don’t get vaccinated. Yeah, that’s not gonna happen here,” said White. “You wanna get vaccinated? Get vaccinated. If you don’t, that’s your decision, your body.”

I couldn’t agree more Dana.

What are your thoughts America? Comment below.

