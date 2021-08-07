http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cLJPH40XzFE/

The family of a woman who died after being found on fire in the street in Bury, Greater Manchester, have paid tribute to her as a “nice, kind, polite person who worked hard every day”.

Sarah Hussein, 31, was “found ablaze on East Street, Bury” in the early evening on July 31st, according to a short report buried in the Manchester sub-section of the England sub-section of the UK section of the BBC News website.

Locals are said to have used a wet duvet to try and assist her, but to no avail, with Sarah ultimately succumbing to her injuries in hospital.

Three men aged 24, 26, and 34 were said to have been arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently bailed pending further further investigation.

“Sarah was the person in the family that everyone turned to for help and support both financially and emotionally. She was a very nice, kind, polite person who worked hard every day to support us all,” Sarah’s Pakistan-based family said in a statement.

“We are devastated by the news of her death and that we were not there to help her,” the statement added.

“We feel helpless being so far away. We will all miss Sarah every moment of every day.”

Some details mentioned in the BBC’s decidedly low-key report on Sarah’s death were curiously absent from a Greater Manchester Police news bulletin reporting the same incident, titled simply ‘Family of “kind” and “hard-working” woman who died following a fire in Bury pay tribute’.

The GMP bulletin did not mention Sarah being found on fire in the street, but only that “Police were called just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday 23 July to reports a woman had been badly burned at an address on East Street in Bury,” adding that “Emergency services attended, and found a 31-year-old woman had suffered severe burns, and [she] was taken to hospital,” where she passed away.

The police report did confirm that “Three men aged 34, 24 and 26 arrested in connection with the incident have since been bailed pending further enquiries” and that the force is not “looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

GMP also noted that it has set up a Major Incident Portal where people can submit evidence, anonymously if need be, to the investigation into Sarah’s death, Operation GARIN.

The Major Incident Portal names the deceased as Sarah Hussain rather than Sarah Hussein.

