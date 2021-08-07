https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/usa-today-january-covid-spread-trumps-fault-usa-today-august-covid-spread-your-fault/

Just days before Trump left office, the USA Today had this take clearly blaming the outgoing president for Covid-related deaths:

Not since Woodrow Wilson was in office during the 1918 flu pandemic had a president overseen the loss of so many American lives. https://t.co/GkMleDJurS — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 17, 2021

Fast-forward to August of 2021. There’s a new variant going around, but a Democrat is in the White House, and the USA Today couldn’t make it more obvious:

Wow, the rules changed quickly!

This is all on Biden. pic.twitter.com/jo5usKSOBE — The Gay Conchservative (@BCinKW) August 7, 2021

The media’s so predictable, especially the USA Today.

For all of 2020, it was Trump’s fault. “A failure of leadership from the top.” Now that “president of all the people” is in charge, it’s the people’s fault. https://t.co/VrZoSbtZaG — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 7, 2021

Tell me you (USA Today) don’t know how viruses work, without telling me you don’t know how viruses work. — Micha (@EruditeAlchemy) August 7, 2021

Hmmm.. based on this map….how are they going to blame DeSantis for southern California and Oregon.? — Practically Imperfect (@reallystevem) August 7, 2021

Oh, they’ll find a way.

Maybe the reason Biden never told us his Covid plan while campaigning for President is bc he doesn’t have a Covid plan. https://t.co/iCsyH9fGx8 — Jake (@UCCowboy) August 7, 2021

True, and many “journalists” aren’t about to go there.

