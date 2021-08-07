https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/usa-today-january-covid-spread-trumps-fault-usa-today-august-covid-spread-your-fault/

Just days before Trump left office, the USA Today had this take clearly blaming the outgoing president for Covid-related deaths:

Fast-forward to August of 2021. There’s a new variant going around, but a Democrat is in the White House, and the USA Today couldn’t make it more obvious:

Wow, the rules changed quickly!

The media’s so predictable, especially the USA Today.

Oh, they’ll find a way.

True, and many “journalists” aren’t about to go there.

