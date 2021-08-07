https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/video-newsmax-reporter-trolls-fox-news-refusing-air-mike-lindells-ad/

Newsmax Correspondent Mike Carter trolled Fox News over their decision to not air Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium ads.

He also interviewed people on the street about their thoughts on Mike Lindell and Fox banning his ads.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Mike Lindell had his ads pulled from Fox News. Newsmax Correspondent @MikeCarterTV gets reaction from New Yorkers on the street. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/rV2dwKk0ux — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 6, 2021

TRENDING: Let Them Eat Cake: Obama Lied – Massive Party Tents Set Up on Martha Vineyard Compound in Advance of Lavish B-Day Bash on Saturday

***To support Mike Lindell and benefit Gateway Pundit, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com — and get up to 66% off***

From Salon:

Newsmax continued its never-ending campaign to troll fellow conservative cable outlet Fox News this week, sending a single reporter to picket its larger rival’s office building in New York City. The one-man protest appeared to be prompted by Fox News’ decision to not air an ad for election conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s upcoming South Dakota “Cyber Symposium,” at which the bedtime technology magnate plans to outline the evidence he plans to use to propel former President Donald Trump back into the White House.

After Fox News decided they would not run Mike Lindell’s ads for his August Symposium, Lindell responded by pulling all of his ads from Fox News:

***To support Mike Lindell and benefit Gateway Pundit, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com — and get up to 66% off***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

