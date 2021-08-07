https://noqreport.com/2021/08/07/voddie-baucham-owen-strachan-urge-church-to-combat-morally-bankrupt-woke-ideologies/

Baucham responds to accusations of plagiarism, mischaracterizing CRT

Voddie Baucham and Owen Strachan appear at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention on June 22, 2021 in Grapevine, Texas. | NRB Association GRAPEVINE, Texas — As “morally bankrupt” and “woke doctrines” like critical race theory continue to permeate the Church, the Body of Christ must have the courage, knowledge and willingness necessary to combat ideas that are “wholly incompatible” with the Gospel, theologians Voddie Baucham and Owen Strachan have said.

“What we’re seeing is the practical collapse of evangelical confession of the sufficiency of Scripture. People are trying to make Christianity compatible with other systems. It’s just another attempt by our satanic enemy to have Christians marry their Christianity with godlessness,” Strachan, author of Christianity and Wokeness: How the Social Justice Movement is Hijacking the Gospel — and the Way to Stop It , told The Christian Post.

Over the last decade, according to the theologian, the Church has become determined to “show the world that we’re acceptable or palatable,” that “we’re not the fundamentalist mouth breathers you’ve heard about.” Instead, progressive churches are trying to put forth the idea that “we’re thoughtful, we have manners as a people, we want to just […]