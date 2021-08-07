https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/voxs-aaron-rupar-impressed-by-jen-psakis-patience-with-newsmax-reporters-perfectly-legitimate-question/

Many on the Left — even some who fancy themselves as “journalists” — have been immensely impressed by how White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodges questions and peddles blatant untruths with a straight face. For example, Vox “journalist” Aaron Rupar was struck by Psaki’s supposed level of patience with a question from Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson:

Christina Pushaw and Glenn Greenwald were among those spotting another media water-carrying in progress:

The media’s approval rating is so far down you’d need to rent a backhoe to find it.

That sums it up perfectly.

As for Emerald Robinson, she responded this way, and we’ll just leave it here:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...