Many on the Left — even some who fancy themselves as “journalists” — have been immensely impressed by how White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodges questions and peddles blatant untruths with a straight face. For example, Vox “journalist” Aaron Rupar was struck by Psaki’s supposed level of patience with a question from Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson:

Lord, grant me the patience that Jen Psaki has with Newsmax staffer Emerald Robinson pic.twitter.com/o2zE9VFMGN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2021

Christina Pushaw and Glenn Greenwald were among those spotting another media water-carrying in progress:

Um. @EmeraldRobinson was asking a legitimate question that any journalist covering the Biden Admin should be interested in. Meanwhile, Vox “journalist” Rupar is doing the White House Press Secretary’s job. This isn’t how it’s supposed to work. No wonder trust in media is so low. https://t.co/eVhdbPsuH6 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 7, 2021

The media’s approval rating is so far down you’d need to rent a backhoe to find it.

Sometimes it surprises me Vox doesn’t even pretend to have any role distinct from White House spokespeople. To be clear: it doesn’t surprise me at all that they act as WH spokespeople. It just surprises me that they don’t even bother pretending now and then to be journalists. https://t.co/LCHvZvhrPy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 6, 2021

Just imagine being a journalist and then regularly using your keyboard to lavish praise on the nobility, compassion and goodness of the person whose job it is to deceive the media and propagandize the public. How does basic levels of dignity and self-worth not prevent this? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 6, 2021

Vox personified in two tweets:https://t.co/qEKknTD6Hi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 6, 2021

That sums it up perfectly.

Emerald is one of the few reporters actually out there doing her job. It’s disgusting how these feminist “men” attempt to bully her though. — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@BreannaMorello) August 7, 2021

Completely agree. These men who try to bully her are deeply insecure about women who think for themselves and question their preferred Narrative. https://t.co/wecnO9D2RV — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 7, 2021

Liberals are becoming completely insufferable. This was a question every media outlet should have been asking, not just Newsmax. https://t.co/pUTBOVCMai — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) August 7, 2021

How dare Newsmax ask a challenging question! — dnodland (@dnodland93) August 6, 2021

As for Emerald Robinson, she responded this way, and we’ll just leave it here:

Basically @atrupar is the unofficial WH spox for people still living in their mom’s basement. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 6, 2021

Why would you need more patience with women? I’m sure they’ve naturally ignored you for most of your life. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 6, 2021

