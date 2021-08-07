https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/07/were-sorry-but-under-their-rules-megan-rapinoe-is-a-white-supremacist/

The National Women’s Soccer League posted this image of their players to celebrate the USWNT’s Bronze at the Olympics, but. . .

. . . we regret to inform you that Megan Rapione’s OK hand gesture has been determined to be a white supremacist hand sign:

Hey, it’s *their* rule that this is racist, not ours. NWSL should apologize and delete it!

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...