You don’t have to look too far for proof of which Republicans the Left fears the most. Get used to seeing this approach:

Welcome to the inevitable:

And of course it’s real and something MSNBC is pushing:

It might not shock you to know that the author is Dean Obeidallah, but in the coming months and years, there will no doubt be countless other Dems and media types parroting the same line.

The Biden White House and other Democrats certainly perceive DeSantis as a threat.

“DeSantis is planning to win the White House by putting people’s kids lives at risk” is also the hottest of takes.

Just a few more years of it to go!

